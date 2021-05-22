Strong To Severe Storms Possible During Summerlike Weekend

The calendar may say it's late May, but conditions will feel much more like the end of July this weekend.

Temperatures will top out at around the 90-degree mark both days, with high humidity, and there will be multiple chances for isolated, spotty storms, some of which could be severe.

Saturday, May 22 will be a mostly cloudy day with the storm chance starting in the early afternoon and continuing through the evening, until around 9 p.m.

Storms are possible on Sunday, May 23 during another window of approximately six hours, from around 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Unlike Saturday, it will be mostly sunny on Sunday. Also, unlike Saturday, wind strength will be strong on Sunday, with gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

Some of the storms on Sunday could be strong to severe, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels on Monday, May 24 which will be partly sunny with the high in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.