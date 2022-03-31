Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Possible Tornadoes Will Sweep Through Region

A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region.

Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers.

The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.

Rain and showers will become steady later in the afternoon with thunderstorms possible from early in the evening through the overnight hours.

"There is a chance for strong to potentially damaging wind gusts with thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the early part of the overnight," the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued early Thursday.

See the first image above for a look at areas where severe storms, with heavy downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, and possible isolated tornadoes are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

The storm system will wind down in the mid morning on Friday, April 1 and skies will become partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Saturday, April 2 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.