Separate Rounds Of Storms Headed To Region: Here's What To Expect Each Day

Separate storm chances are lining up for the next few days, marking the start of a more unsettled stretch of weather that will see a return of more humid conditions.

Wednesday, July 27 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Dry weather will then give way to a chance of showers overnight as a warm front begins to lift north towards the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms returns for Thursday, July 28, and Friday, July 29, along with warmer and more humid conditions.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high temperature climbing to the upper 80s and a 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms both in the afternoon and evening.

Friday will also be partly sunny, with the high temperature in the mid 80s, and a chance for showers from the mid-morning to the mid-afternoon followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and continuing through the middle of the evening.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Saturday, July 30 with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday, July 31 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

