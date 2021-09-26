Sam Now A Monster Category 4 Hurricane With 145 MPH Winds; Latest Projected Path

Hurricane Sam has quickly strengthened to major Category 4 status as it churns in the Atlantic basin.
As of Sunday morning, Sept. 26, Sam is located east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving toward the west-northwest at around 8 miles per hour.
That general motion is expected to continue Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Monday, Sept. 27, the National Hurricane Center said. That will be followed by a northwestward motion through midweek.
Sam now has maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts, which is Cat 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
For a look at the projected track and timing of the storm, click on the first two images above.
Sam will either veer on a west-northwest track later this week, which would take it closer to the US coast, or continue to turn progressively to the north, according to AccuWeather.
For a look at those two scenarios, click on the third image above.
This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
