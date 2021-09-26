Contact Us
Sam Now A Monster Category 4 Hurricane With 145 MPH Winds; Latest Projected Path

Joe Lombardi
The latest projected path for Sam, now a Category 4 hurricane, released Sunday morning, Sept. 26 by the National Hurricane Center. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center
A look at Sam's anticipated track by AccuWeather. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the two possible path scenarios for Sam, expected to be determined early next week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Hurricane Sam has quickly strengthened to major Category 4 status as it churns in the Atlantic basin.

As of Sunday morning, Sept. 26, Sam is located east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving toward the west-northwest at around 8 miles per hour.

That general motion is expected to continue Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Monday, Sept. 27, the National Hurricane Center said. That will be followed by a northwestward motion through midweek.

Sam now has maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts,  which is Cat 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

For a look at the projected track and timing of the storm, click on the first two images above.

Sam will either veer on a west-northwest track later this week, which would take it closer to the US coast, or continue to turn progressively to the north, according to AccuWeather. 

For a look at those two scenarios, click on the third image above.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

