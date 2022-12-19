Pre-Christmas Storm: Here Are Areas Expected To See Accumulating Snow, Poor Travel Conditions

A storm system packed with a wide swath of snow, rain, and strong winds is expected to cause poor travel conditions and bring accumulating snowfall to some spots in the days leading up to Christmas.

The system is due to arrive on Thursday, Dec. 22, the National Weather Service said.

The first image above shows a look at areas (marked in red) where poor travel conditions are expected on Friday, Dec. 23.

Areas expected to see accumulating snowfall Thursday and Friday are shown in blue in the second image above. Blizzard conditions are possible in areas shown in royal blue.

Current models show the chance for potentially significant snowfall in some areas, with rain and gusty winds elsewhere, on Friday, Dec. 23 into Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said that "the exact track of the storm will dictate which areas receive heavy snow versus heavy rain and the most significant impacts, but people and businesses in the eastern US, especially those traveling, should be extra alert."

Currently, projections have the system winding down sometime on Saturday, with dry conditions expected on Christmas Day, which could be one of the coldest Christmases in years in some spots. High temperatures on Christmas could struggle to reach the mid 20s.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the precise projected timing, track, and potential strength of the system.

