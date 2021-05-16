Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Summer 2021 Forecast Reveals When To Expect Frequent Storms, Hottest Stretch
Weather

Pop-Up Showers, Thunderstorms Will Be Followed By Big Change In Temperatures

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas where thunderstorms are possible (in dark green) on Sunday, May 16.
A look at areas where thunderstorms are possible (in dark green) on Sunday, May 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the next 24 hours or so, which will lead to a big change in temperatures.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Sunday, May 16: There will be a chance for showers throughout the day, with an increased chance in the afternoon into the evening, when scattered thunderstorms will also be possible. 

The high temperature will be in the mid 70s. 

For areas where the storm chance is highest (shown in dark green), see the image above.

Monday, May 17: There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, followed by a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will again be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday, May 18: An early taste of summer starts as temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with some parts of the region seeing a high of around 80 under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, May 19: Sunny and even warmer with a high temperature climbing into the low to mid 80s.

Thursday, May 20: It will be warm once again, and another 80-degree day, with partly sunny skies and the high in the low to mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

White Plains Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.