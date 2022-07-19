Not Over Yet: New Round Of Storms On Track For Region Amid Soaring Temps

The arrival of dramatically warmer air will result in the first heat wave of the summer in much of the region, and amid the rise in temperatures will be the potential for a brand-new round of severe thunderstorms later in the week.

The time frame for the latest storm is on Thursday, July 21 from the mid-afternoon to the early evening, according to the National Weather Service. (See the image above.)

A potent system that brought multiple rounds of storms on Monday, July 18 resulted in flooding and power outages in many areas.

Tuesday, July 19 will be sunny and warm with a high temperature around 90.

Humidity will increase on Wednesday, July 20 under sunny skies, and coupled with high temperatures in the low 90s, maximum heat index values will range from the mid 90s to around 100 degrees or more. (See the second image above.) A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the region from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk," the National Weather Service said in a statement. "Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

"Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members, and neighbors."

A heat wave is defined as having a high temperature or 90 degrees or higher for three or more consecutive days.

Thursday's high temperature will again be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies before clouds thicken in the afternoon. The chance for showers and storms will start at around 2 p.m. and continue until around 8 p.m.

There's uncertainty surrounding the potential timing, track, and strength of Thursday's storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

