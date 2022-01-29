Nor'easter: Snowfall Totals Adjusted Again; Here Are Areas Most At Risk For Power Outages

A powerful Nor'easter with the potential to bring more than two feet of snowfall in parts of the region is strengthening as it barrels up the East Coast.

Winter advisories, watches, and warnings covering around 70 million are in effect through early Saturday night, Jan. 29.

Snow will continue into the evening with very cold conditions.

Brisk and gusty north-northwest winds with gusts averaging around 40 miles per hour with stronger gusts closer to the coast will cause blowing and drifting of snow and could bring down tree branches, leading to power outages, the National Weather Service said in a statement issued early Saturday morning.

Projected snowfall totals have once again been adjusted slightly upward.

Much of the region is now expected to see between 8 and 12 inches of snowfall, with up to 24 to 36 inches possible in Eastern Long Island and Eastern New England, according to both AccuWeather.com and the National Weather Service.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches are possible at times during the day on Saturday.

Wind speeds will range from 30 to 50 mp (light purple in the third image above) to 50 to 70 mph (dark purple), with widespread power outages possible, especially on Eastern Long Island and in Eastern New England.

Saturday's high temperature will struggle to reach 20 degrees during the height of the storm.

Skies will clear on Sunday, Jan. 30 after the storm, with the high temperature in the mid 20s.

