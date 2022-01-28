Nor'easter Nears: Track Shifts For Blockbuster Storm With Projected Snowfall Totals Increasing

The projected track of a blockbuster Nor'easter on target to slam the region has shifted toward the coast, leading to an area in projected snowfall totals increasing, and as much as 36 inches of accumulation is now possible in some spots.

Winter advisories, watches, and warnings are now covering 65 million along the East Coast from early Friday evening, Jan. 28 before pushing off the coast early Saturday evening, Jan. 29.

"Numerous hazards are likely from heavy snow, with significant accumulations across eastern Long Island/New England, to gusty winds and coastal issues," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued early Friday morning. "In fact, the combination of the snow and winds may result in blizzard conditions."

In fact, some meteorologists are now saying the Nor'easter has the potential to be one of the strongest winter storms the Northeast has seen in several years.

Much of the region is now expected to see between 6 and 12 inches of snowfall, with up to 24 to 36 inches now possible in Eastern Long Island and Eastern New England. (Click on the first image above for the latest projected snowfall totals according to AccuWeather.com.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches are possible at times during the day on Saturday.

Wind speeds will range from 30 to 50 mp (light purple in the second image above) to 50 to 70 mph (dark purple), with widespread power outages possible, especially on Eastern Long Island and in Eastern New England.

Areas where power outages are most possible (shown in orange and red) can be viewed by clicking on the third image above.

Friday will be cloudy with a high temperature in the low 30s with a chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Current projections have the Nor'easter arriving shortly after midnight Saturday and continuing into the late afternoon or early evening, with snowfall gradually ending from west to east.

Saturday's high temperature will struggle to reach 20 degrees during the height of the storm.

Skies will clear on Sunday, Jan. 30 after the storm, with the high temperature in the mid 20s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.