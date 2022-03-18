New Storm System Will Follow Spring Preview With Near-Record Warmth

A new storm system will sweep through the region after a picture-perfect day to end the workweek.

Friday, March 18 has started off with dense morning fog. But once the fog clears by mid-morning, expect drastic changes as an unseasonably warm and sunny day is on tap, according to the National Weather Service.

High temps are expected to climb past the 70-degree mark in much of the region.

Skies will thicken in the evening as the new storm system will move in overnight Friday into Saturday, March 19 and linger throughout the day and into the evening on Saturday.

Thunderstorms will be possible from the mid-afternoon to early evening on Saturday, which will see a high temperature in the upper 50s.

The second half of the weekend will be dry and pleasant with mostly sunny skies on the first day of spring on Sunday, March 20. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s.

Monday, March 21 will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

