Midweek Warmup Will Be Followed By Showery, Stormy Stretch: Here's What Coming

Things will heat up temperature-wise in the middle of the week before a dreary, showery, and stormy stretch of days.

After a cloudy start on Tuesday, April 27, skies will become partly cloudy. The high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

The warmup arrives on Wednesday, April 28 as the high temperature will hit 80 degrees in most of the region under partly sunny skies with calm winds.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and there will be isolated showers overnight.

Thursday, April 29 will be cloudy and breezy with showers at times during the day and a chance of thunderstorms in the mid to late afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Winds will be around 10 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 mph.

There will be more scattered showers at times Thursday night through the overnight and into Friday morning, April 30. It will become partly sunny in the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.