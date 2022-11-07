Here's Timing For Cold Front Bringing Change To Region, Latest On Storm Brewing In Atlantic

There will be one more day of a springlike stretch of weather before a cold front moves through the region followed by potential impacts from a storm system developing in the Atlantic.

The high temperature on Monday, Nov. 7 will reach the mid-70s under mainly sunny skies before the front moves across the region during the day, according to the National Weather Service.

"However the colder air won't start to filter into the area until late afternoon and evening," the weather service said.

The front will bring temperatures back to more seasonable levels on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will stay dry until Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11 when rain is likely as the system that has developed over Puerto Rico is expected to affect the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.com. (Click on the second and third images above.)

"The tropical rainstorm looks to track northward slowly through the weekend before being steered westward towards the Bahamas and the southeastern US," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

The system could bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds to parts of the East Coast, according to AccuWeather.com.

It's too early to predict the timing and strength of the system and its potential impact on the Northeast.

