Here's Time Frame For Tropical Storm That Will Bring Soaking Rain, Strong Winds To Region

A powerful tropical storm system will bring drenching downpours and strong winds to much of the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the system is on track to arrive during the day on Sunday, October 23, and continue into Monday morning, Oct. 24.

Saturday, Oct. 22 will be a picture-perfect fall day with plenty of sunshine, and a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be cloudy throughout the day, with the storm system advancing from the south to the north. (See the first image above.)

The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

The heaviest and steadiest rain from the storm is likely in southeastern New England and eastern Long Island, where a general 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, according to AccuWeather.com.

For projected rainfall amounts, click on the second image above.

There will be gradual clearing on Monday with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 will be partly sunny with the high reaching the upper 60s.

