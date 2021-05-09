Have Outdoor Mother's Day Plans? Expect A Mixed Bag: Here's Latest Forecast

Happy Mother's Day.

Plan on celebrating outdoors? Then here's what you need to know weather-wise.

Most of the day on Sunday, May 9 is expected to be dry across the region.

But you will want to get those outdoor plans done early enough because rain is expected to develop right around dinnertime (at about 5 p.m.) and continue through the overnight into Monday morning, May 10, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be a bit cool for early May with the high temperature climb only reaching the low 60s.

Rain is likely to become steady after 8 p.m. Sunday, with about a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain possible through around 8 a.m. Monday, May 10.

Thick cloud cover will gradually give way to some sunshine on Monday afternoon, with the high temperature in the low 60s.

Tuesday, May 11 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

