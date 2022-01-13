Chances Increase For Major Storm: Here Are First Projected Snowfall Totals

Chances have increased for a major winter storm to sweep through the Northeast in the coming days.

The time frame for the system is Sunday night, Jan. 16 into Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, and the first projected snowfall totals have just been released by AccuWeather. (Click on the second image above.)

Areas in dark blue are expected to see 12 to 18 inches, with 6 to 12 inches expected in the parts of the Northeast in blue, 3 to 6 inches in areas shown in Columbia blue, and 1 to 3 inches in the areas marked in light blue.

Thursday, Jan. 13 will be continued cold, but the temperature is expected to rise to the low 40s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Friday, Jan. 14 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s at around noontime, before dropping into the upper 20s during the afternoon as conditions become blustery and wind-chill values will be between 15 and 25 degrees.

The temperature will fall to the single digits overnight Friday into Saturday, Jan. 15, with the wind-chill factor between -5 and -15 degrees. Wind speed will be around 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and bitterly cold, with a high temperature of only between 12 and 14 degrees and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

After a mostly sunny day on Sunday with a high temperature in the upper 20s, the storm system is expected to arrive in the middle of the evening Sunday, continuing into Monday morning and early afternoon.

Current models show the storm pushing off the East Coast in the middle of the afternoon on Monday.

There's still some uncertainty about the storm's track and strength, and projected snowfall amounts could increase or decrease.

