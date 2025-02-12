Victory Declared In Special Election For Westchester County Exec: Here Are Unofficial Results

Democrat Ken Jenkins has declared himself the winner of a special election held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 for the position of Westchester County Executive.

According to Westchester County Elections' unofficial results, Jenkins leads his opponent, Republican Christine Sculti, 57,590 votes to 32,956, or 64 percent to 36 percent. A total of 90,546 votes were cast.

"It is an honor to be elected Westchester County Executive. I want to thank everyone who showed up to the polls, in the snow and wind, to let their voices be heard," Jenkins said late on Tuesday, adding, "Instead of succumbing to partisan division, we chose to come together and chart a new course forward – one focused on bringing real, lasting results to every community across Westchester County."

Jenkins also added he would not be "distracted by the chaos in Washington."

"It’s time to build on our progress, secure funding for affordable housing, bring down costs for working people and their families, keep every resident safe, protect all our rights, defend democracy, and ensure everyone has a real opportunity to succeed," he continued.

Tuesday's special election followed a leadership transition prompted by former County Executive George Latimer's departure to represent New York's 16th Congressional District in Washington.

Jenkins, who was named County Executive by the Westchester County Board of Legislators in early January, was serving in the role until the election.

He will serve as County Executive through Dec. 31, 2025, completing the remainder of Latimer's term.

Sculti, a Republican and former Chief Advisor to former County Executive Rob Astorino, ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility and public safety.

She had positioned herself as a counterpoint to Jenkins, criticizing what she describes as his record of tax increases and policies that prioritize undocumented immigrants over residents.

Sculti had been endorsed by President Donald Trump shortly before the election, who wrote on Truth Social: "Democrats have made Westchester County a “Sanctuary County” protecting criminal illegals! Republicans, Conservatives, and Common Sense Voters must GET OUT THE VOTE, and send a message to the Corrupt Democrats."

In his victory declaration, Jenkins ended on a promise: "To all of Westchester County: I am honored to serve you, and I will work each and every day to deliver for our families.”

