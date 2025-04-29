Victim Left 'Lifeless, Unrecognizable' On Pavement In White Plains: Attacker Learns His Fate

White Plains resident Jare Diaz, 27, was sentenced on Friday, April 25 to 16 years to life for the beating death of 38-year-old Otoniel Guzman-Desdicho in 2022, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Monday, April 25.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the attack took place on November 26, 2022, around 11:30 p.m. in White Plains, when Guzman-Desdicho, while walking near the Westchester County Courthouse, encountered Diaz.

After a short exchange, Diaz launched into a violent assault, punching and kicking Guzman-Desdicho in the head more than 30 times, prosecutors said.

The attack left Guzman-Desdicho "lifeless and unrecognizable" on the pavement, the DA's Office said on Monday. He was rushed to Westchester Medical Center, where he was later declared brain dead.

Following a February trial, Diaz was convicted of second-degree murder.

In a statement on Monday, Cacace called the attack "depraved and unprovoked."

"Otoniel Guzman-Desdicho should still be alive today," Cacace continued, adding, "I hope this significant sentence helps provide them with a measure of closure."

The case was investigated by the White Plains Police Department and prosecuted by Bureau Chief Daniel Flecha and Assistant District Attorney Brianna Ciuffi of the Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau.

