Vehicle Crashes Through Gates Of Jennifer Aniston's Home While She Was Inside

A man drove through the front gate of actress Jennifer Aniston’s residence in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, May 5.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Angela George
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. local time in Bel Air and the driver is in his 70s. 

He was held at the scene by a private security guard, who removed him from the vehicle until law enforcement arrived, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police say the 56-year-old Friends star was inside her residence during the incident.

The incident is under investigation and it's unclear if the crash was accidental or intentional.

