US Launches Missile Strikes On Iran Targeting Main Nuclear Facilities

The move on Saturday, June 21 Eastern time signals the US joining Israel’s war against Iran just days after he announced he would announce possible American involvement within "two weeks."

Multiple B-2 bombers carried out the strikes against the main site, Fordo, as well as the other sites, according to The New York Times.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran," President Donald Trump said Saturday evening on Truth Social. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. ... All planes are safely on their way home.

Trump is expected to address the nation Saturday at 10 p.m.

