Update: Pair Of Westchester Beaches Still Closed Due To High Bacteria Levels

Two Westchester County-owned beaches remain closed following the discovery of high bacteria levels. 

Philips Manor Beach in Sleepy Hollow. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The two beaches, Croton Point Park Beach in Croton-on-Hudson and Philipse Manor Beach in Sleepy Hollow, were ordered closed on Thursday, June 27 after tests revealed the presence of the maximum level of enterococcus bacteria outlined by the sanitary code, according to the Westchester County Department of Health. 

The closures lasted through the weekend. As of Tuesday, July 2, the two beaches remained closed to visitors, according to the Health Department's website. 

Another bacteria test was scheduled for Monday, July 1. The results of the test have not yet been announced by the county. 

If the samples meet the required safety standards, the beaches will then be reopened, health officials said. Otherwise, though, the beaches will remain closed. 

