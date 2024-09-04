Update: Here's Closer Look At Upcoming Woman-Owned Dispensary In White Plains

Ahead of its opening on Thursday, Sept. 26, the Purple Owl Dispensary, to be located in White Plains at 405 Mamaroneck Ave., is giving customers a look at some of its products, which include flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vaporizers, concentrates, and tinctures.

The dispensary will be the first brick-and-mortar location for owners Beth Smith and Juan Alverio of Ossining, who have operated a same-day cannabis delivery service for customers in Westchester and Putnam counties since December 2023.

The physical shop will certainly be unique, as it will feature a digitally projected "immersive forest experience" that "transports customers to the only place where the mystical purple owl lives," according to the owners.

All of the business's products will come from premium licensed New York producers and will be lab-tested to make sure they meet quality and safety standards.

According to Smith and Alverio, the aim of their dispensary is to "educate, demystify, and destigmatize" cannabis for new and returning customers.

The business's grand opening will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

In the meantime, those looking to shop online can do so by clicking here.

