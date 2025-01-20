Trump Ends All Jan. 6 Cases With Pardons, Dismissals, Commutations, Signs Flurry Of Orders

Some of the orders were signed in front of a crowd at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC shortly after his inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, and the others in the Oval Office.

Here's a rundown:

Pardons for Jan. 6 rioters

Trump pardoned, commuted sentences, and dismissed charges for most of the approximately 1,600 individuals charged in the Capitol riots, including those facing violent offense charges in a controversial move polls show most Americans do not approve.

The decision appears to cover both those accused of nonviolent offenses that day and others who committed violence, including against police officers.

Executive Orders against Biden policies

Trump’s initial actions included a freeze on federal hiring, halting new regulations, and revoking about 80 executive orders from the Biden administration. Key measures include:

Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization

Delaying Federal TikTok ban for 75 days.

Ending app allowing migrants to schedule US entry appointments.

Directing federal employees back to in-person work

Birthright citizenship redefined to noncitizen children, likely facing legal challenges citing it as unconstitutional

