Trump Administration Slashes Westchester Homeland Security Funding By 90%, County Says

According to the county, Westchester’s allocation will drop from $1.3 million to just $130,000 following reductions by the Trump administration.

County Executive Ken Jenkins condemned the move, noting that Westchester — home to more than one million residents — sits next to New York City, has a major airport, and a nuclear power plant currently being decommissioned.

"It is outrageous that as we continue to mourn those lost on 9/11, the Trump administration would slash critical Homeland Security and police funding to New York State," Jenkins said in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 30, adding, "Homeland security is not optional here — it is essential."

Officials said the funding has supported both the Department of Public Safety and Department of Emergency Services, paying for protective gear for firefighters, hazardous materials response equipment, advanced training simulations, and joint police-fire-EMS drills, including active shooter response.

Jenkins called on Westchester’s congressional delegation to fight the cuts.

"If you stand with us at our 9/11 memorial services, if you mourn alongside us, then you must also fight for us," Jenkins said, continuing, "The promise made to the victims and families of 9/11 was clear- to never forget, and to keep New York safe. Keeping New York safe means fully funding homeland security."

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.