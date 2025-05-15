Trump Administration Cuts Arts Grant Funding, Prompting Emergency Fundraiser In Westchester

White Plains-based ArtsWestchester, a cornerstone of the county's arts scene for six decades, announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Wednesday, May 14, in response to the termination of three National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grants.

The canceled grants are part of a broader shift in federal spending priorities under President Donald Trump’s administration, which has also included prior grant losses from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“We are deeply disappointed by these decisions,” said ArtsWestchester CEO Kathleen Reckling, adding that the cuts undermine both cultural programming and the local economy. According to the organization, the Westchester arts sector generates $183 million annually in economic activity.

Among the most immediate casualties is the organization’s upcoming fall exhibition, “Meltdown”, which was slated to run from October 5, 2025, through January 11, 2026. The show centers on climate change, a subject the Trump administration has worked to distance from in its public communications, including removing references to it on federal websites.

“Meltdown” is intended to be a timely and critical exploration of climate change through the powerful lens of art," according to the organization, and cutting its funding sends a troubling message about federal support for both the arts and climate education.

ArtsWestchester said it is not alone in facing cuts—local Westchester groups have lost an estimated $1.7 million in grants from the IMLS and National Endowment for the Humanities in recent years. The organization is now surveying others to assess the full impact of this month’s NEA cuts.

Since 2014, the NEA has contributed more than $525,000 to ArtsWestchester, funding visual art exhibitions, folk art programs, public art installations, artist grants, and performance series. Those funds have supported over 170 artists, helping them create new work and engage with local audiences.

Community Call to Action

ArtsWestchester is now urging individuals, businesses, and foundations to:

Contact federal elected officials to express concern over the grant cancellations and voice support for arts funding;

Donate to the new “Fill-the-Gap” campaign, which aims to bridge the financial shortfall and safeguard upcoming exhibitions and public programming.

Donations can be made online by clicking here or by contacting Development Director Ruth Zamoyta at 914-428-4220 or development@artswestchester.org.

