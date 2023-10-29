Trick Or Treat! Police Issue Halloween Safety Tips, Road Closures In Westchester

Ahead of Halloween, police agencies in Westchester such as White Plains Public Safety are issuing tips to make sure children and their families stay out of harm's way while trick-or-treating.

Some of these tips include:

Carry glow sticks or flashlights and affix reflective tape or stickers to costumes or bags to make sure children are seen by drivers;

Try to only cross streets at corners and use traffic signals or crosswalks;

Slow down and try to prevent children from darting into streets;

Select costumes that are the right sizes to prevent tripping and falling. Also, face paint should be used instead of masks when possible, as masks limit vision;

Join children who are 12 and under for trick-or-treating. Older children should be told to stay in areas familiar to them and to stay in groups.

Drivers should slow down in residential neighborhoods and turn headlights on earlier in the day.

In addition to giving advice on safety, some police departments are also planning road closures on Halloween to ensure children are protected. This includes the Briarcliff Manor Police Department, who will enforce the following closures in the Tree Streets section of the village on Tuesday, Oct. 31:

Ash Road at Pleasantville Road will be closed;

Oak Road at Larch Road will be part of a "soft closure";

Maple Road at Larch Road will be part of a "soft closure";

Simpson Road at Larch Road will be part of a "soft closure".

Roads affected by the "soft closures" will be only open to residents, deliveries, and guests, who will be asked to get to their destination before 6 p.m. and leave after 9 p.m., police said.

"By considerably limiting the vehicular traffic in the interior of the tree streets, we think it will make it a safer night for all," the department said on social media.

