Towel, Flip-Flops, ID: Beaches In Westchester To Reopen, Here's When

Three popular county-owned beaches — Croton Point in Croton-on-Hudson, Glen Island in New Rochelle, and Playland in Rye — will reopen Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, May 24 to 26, on a pre-season basis, weather permitting, according to Westchester County Parks.

The beaches will operate weekends and holidays through Sunday, June 22. Starting Friday, June 27, Glen Island and Playland beaches will open daily, while Croton Point Beach will continue on weekends and holidays through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with final entry at 6 p.m. Entry and parking fees apply, and proof of Westchester County residency is required at Glen Island Beach.

All five County-owned pools — Playland Pool in Rye, Saxon Woods in White Plains, Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers, and Willson’s Waves Pool in Mount Vernon — will open daily beginning Friday, June 27. Hours are also 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the last entry at 6 p.m.

Entry fees apply at all pools, and parking fees apply at Tibbetts Brook Park. Residency is required at all pools except Playland.

A Westchester County Park Pass or a valid New York State driver’s license showing a Westchester address is required for entry at Glen Island Park, Saxon Woods Pool, Sprain Ridge Pool, The Brook at Tibbetts, and Willson’s Waves Pool. Passes offer discounted admission and parking and are available at multiple sites across the county.

This year also marks a milestone at Saxon Woods, which celebrates its 100th anniversary. The pool will host a “100-Lap Challenge” and other events to honor the occasion. Glen Island will bring back Family Fun Days, DJ Days, and the Sand Art Competition, with dates to be announced.

Water Quality Issues

The county's beach reopenings come amid nonprofit Save the Sound’s newly released 2025 Beach Report, which contained some poor scores at Westchester parks, as Daily Voice reported.

According to the report, Rye Playland Beach received a C+ grade, while other county beaches like Harbor Island Beach in Mamaroneck and Hudson Park in New Rochelle both scored D and C-, respectively.

The report evaluates water quality at more than 200 Long Island Sound beaches using science-driven metrics that measure the presence of enterococcus, a fecal indicator bacteria. The presence of such bacteria is often tied to unsafe swimming conditions and can lead to a range of health issues, including gastrointestinal illness, skin and ear infections, and more serious conditions like hepatitis and Giardia, according to the report.

