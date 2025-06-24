Thousands Of NY Hospital Workers Rally Against Health Care Cuts, Warn Of Closures

The coordinated action took place on Monday at 12 p.m., with thousands of caregivers rallying outside hospitals across New York, including Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown and Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, according to 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the union representing the workers.

Workers say it’s “high noon” for hospitals as Congressional Republicans push legislation they say will gut Medicaid, eliminate insurance for millions, and force hospitals across New York to shut down.

"This mega bill is the largest Medicaid cut in history," union leaders said, adding that it would "cause nearly 1.5 million New Yorkers to directly lose health insurance and eliminate critical funding mechanisms that will trigger hospital closings."

The bill would shift costs from the federal government to the states while providing more than $2.4 trillion in tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy, according to 1199SEIU.

The protests included nurses, techs, and other frontline workers, joined by local elected officials, who rallied outside facilities stretching from Long Island to Albany, including hospitals in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island, and the Hudson Valley.

Rally locations included:

Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown;

Columbia Memorial Hospital, Hudson;

Peconic Bay Medical Center, Riverhead;

New York-Presbyterian, Upper Manhattan and Brooklyn;

Mount Sinai Hospital, Manhattan;

Jamaica Hospital, Queens;

Several One Brooklyn Health locations.

