Thief Caught Hiding Package In Hoodie In White Plains, Police Say

A man and his accomplice were apprehended after authorities saw him allegedly steal a package from a Westchester apartment building and attempt to hide it in his sweatshirt, police announced. 

The theft happened in the area of 44 North Broadway in White Plains, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The events leading up to the arrests began in White Plains on Friday, July 26, when detectives began surveilling an apartment building at 44 North Broadway following reports of cell phone thefts, according to White Plains Police. 

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives saw a Hispanic man, later identified as Julio A. Veras-Reyes, walk into the apartment building and leave with a "large bulge" under his hoodie, police said.

After a short chase, according to authorities, Veras-Reyes was caught and found with a FedEx package addressed to a building resident. 

His accomplice and driver, Julio C. Veras Goneel, was also arrested in front of the building and his vehicle was impounded, police added. 

Both men, who are from the Bronx, were charged with:

  • Second-degree burglary;
  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Veras-Reyes was also charged with petit larceny, while Veras Goneel was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. Both were held for arraignment, police said.

