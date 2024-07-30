Thief Caught Hiding Package In Hoodie In White Plains, Police Say

The events leading up to the arrests began in White Plains on Friday, July 26, when detectives began surveilling an apartment building at 44 North Broadway following reports of cell phone thefts, according to White Plains Police.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives saw a Hispanic man, later identified as Julio A. Veras-Reyes, walk into the apartment building and leave with a "large bulge" under his hoodie, police said.

After a short chase, according to authorities, Veras-Reyes was caught and found with a FedEx package addressed to a building resident.

His accomplice and driver, Julio C. Veras Goneel, was also arrested in front of the building and his vehicle was impounded, police added.

Both men, who are from the Bronx, were charged with:

Second-degree burglary;

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Veras-Reyes was also charged with petit larceny, while Veras Goneel was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. Both were held for arraignment, police said.

