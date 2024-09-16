These Westchester Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Those who earned this title join more than 16,000 other students across the country also named as semifinalists after earning high marks on the Preliminary SAT during their junior year.

Now, each semifinalist must fulfill requirements to advance to the finalist level, including submitting an application including information about their academic record, school and extracurricular activities, leadership abilities, work, honors, and awards.

Those in Westchester and Putnam named semifinalists include:

Westchester County:

Ardsley (Ardsley High School):

Leo Blank;

Aarjav Brahmbhatt;

Anhad Kataria.

Armonk (Byram Hills High School):

Zoe Harris;

Andrew Levy;

Olivia Long;

Sarina Metsch;

Aaron Stein.

Bedford (Fox Lane High School):

Zachary R. Cohen;

Gabriel J. Wierzchowski.

Briarcliff Manor (Briarcliff High School:

Lauren Isbell;

Dov Kurtis;

Catherine Lynch;

Riya Raina;

Ella Salvati;

Theodore Schwartz;

Sophie Tanios;

Serena Xu.

Chappaqua (Horace Greeley High School):

Jason Cai;

Jiachen Cao;

Sofia Concha;

Ananya Dhanawade;

Sara Jankovic;

Xiaochuan Liang;

Arjun Menon;

Andrew Pang;

Charles Peterson;

Lucas Saland;

Jed Wi;

Elizabeth Xiu.

Cortlandt Manor (Walter Panas High School):

Tova Jean-Louis.

Dobbs Ferry (The Masters School):

Lucas Camacho;

Max Lovitt;

Sien Wang.

Eastchester (Eastchester High School):

Ava Badlyans.

Harrison (Harrison High School):

Julianna Blackman;

Ezra Burghouts.

Hartsdale (The Leffell School):

Evan Bilenker.

Hastings-on-Hudson (Hastings High School):

Frieda Belasco;

Charlotte Cho;

Benjamin Emtage;

Natalie Garson;

Jasper Zimmerman.

Irvington (Irvington High School):

Tane Kim;

Luke Mitchell;

Oliver Sack.

Mamaroneck (Mamaroneck High School, Rye Neck High School):

Sally Anderson;

Natalie Lord;

Daniel McCance;

Terence Du;

Bram Raftery;

Aritz Schube.

New Rochelle (Iona Preparatory School, New Rochelle High School, Salesian High School):

John Curry;

Elena Adams;

Eva Aggarwal;

Nola Brooks;

Anderson Krasner;

Jasper Todd;

Nikhil Ghose.

Pelham (Pelham Memorial High School):

Alexandra Herzog;

Charles Johnson;

Daniel Rodriquez;

Cararose Vitale.

Pleasantville (Pleasantville High School):

Zachary Neilson-Papish.

Rye (Rye Country Day School, Rye High School):

Rahul Arora;

Alyssa Chu;

Jaymin Ding;

Christopher Emmet;

Shaurya Grover;

Ariel Israel;

Isabella Jolicoeur;

Julia Kroin;

Alexander Rivas;

Leo Roth;

Ethan Schales;

Kyle Sisitsky;

Leah Steyn;

Jonathan Wolf;

Bill Chen;

Andrew Chun;

Alexander Gordon;

Kiran Gounden-Kobes;

Andrea Kamander;

Haley Kloepfer;

Timothy O'Donnell;

Juliet Rotondo.

Scarsdale (Edgemont High School, Scarsdale High School):

Evelyn Gipstein;

Justin Hu;

Sarah Hu;

Nathaniel Hwang;

Alexandra Kabakov;

Daniel Kim;

Rithvik Musti;

Genebelle Mynn;

Matthew Zeitz;

Alexander Zhou;

Matan Davies;

Kelly Deng;

Kamila El Moselhy;

Henry Fischman;

Eva Gibney;

Arya Goyal;

Zoe Greenberg;

Alexander Kempe;

Andrew Liu;

Chloe Liu;

Eric Liu;

William Mishra;

Kai Qing;

Kenneth Ren;

Adam Rublin;

Om Sanan;

Jennifer Schwartz;

Lauren Schwartz;

Eli Tabak;

Raymond Tong;

Noah Weintrob;

Sophia Wu;

Thomas Xin.

Sleepy Hollow (Sleepy Hollow High School):

Brenna Bloom;

Jocelin Santocki;

Ayaka Utsumi.

Somers (John F. Kennedy Catholic High School):

Lucia Salvatore;

John Urbanowicz.

Tarrytown (Hackley School):

Alexander Booth;

Alexander Cheng;

Gabrielle Diaz-Alcantara;

Sikander Haider;

Joshua Lee;

Vivek Malik;

Trashgim Mulosmani.

Valhalla (Valhalla High School):

Heming Huang;

Arvind Shyam.

Yorktown Heights (Yorktown Heights):

Domenick Fedele;

Chinmayi Goyal;

Emily Tian;

Karen Yang;

Norah Yang.

Putnam County:

Carmel (Carmel High School)

Stephen Galli.

Cold Spring (Haldane High School):

Julian Schwarz;

Dana Spiegel.

