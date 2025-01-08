These Westchester Students Among Top 300 Scholars In Regeneron Competition

In an announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Society for Science revealed the full list of the top 300 scholars in the 2025 Regeneron STS.

According to the organization, each scholar will receive $2,000 and were chosen based on their "outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders."

Each scholar submitted original research projects as part of the competition.

The list of Regeneron scholars from Westchester includes:

Hackley School (Tarrytown):

Malik Vivek for "Novel characterization of Plexin D1's role in regulating the macrophage immune response"

Horace Greeley High School (Chappaqua):

Sara Jankovic for "Toppling the Domino Effect: A Novel Approach to Predicting Systemic Banking Distress Using Interacting Networks Analysis";

Nora Morton for "Evaluation of the Performance of Wave Attenuation Devices (WADs) at a Coastal Marsh Shoreline Using a Smartphone-Based Wave Intensity Sensor (WILSON)";

Zhang Meadow for "Leveraging Lipid Nanoparticle Technology for the Targeted Delivery of mRNA to Germinal Center B Cells."

New Rochelle High School:

Elena Coelho Adams for "Music to My Eyes: The Relationships Between Auditory and Visual Input and the Formation of Synesthetic Associations."

The Ursuline School (New Rochelle):

Isabella Vembenil for "Beyond the Heartbeat: A Novel Machine Learning Approach to Identifying Palliative Care Candidates in Heart Failure"

Ossining High School:

Anthony Jiang for "Short-Formatted Video Product Advertisements Influence on Purchasing Behavior Among Children and Adolescents";

Haylli Yunga for "Modeling Eccentricity and Spin-Precession in Binary Black Hole Gravitational Wave Events Using the Effective One-Body Method."

Pelham Memorial High School:

Axel Robinson for "Insomnia phenotypes and their adverse health effects."

Madeleine Pachella for "Analyzing B Cell Classification Changes in the Cerebrospinal Fluid and Blood Influenced by Ocrelizumab Treatment in Multiple Sclerosis"

Byram Hills High School (Armonk):

Andrew Levy for "Analyzing Extracellular Vesicles for Prediction of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patient Immunotherapy Response."

Edgemont High School (Greenville):

Kento Hong for "Investigating the Effects of Hemarthrosis on the Structure and Function of ACL Repair."

Dobbs Ferry High School:

Lilianne Williams-Ameen for "The Next Generation: An Exploration of Youth Attitudes on Climate Change in Alaska and Northern Canada."

Scarsdale High School:

Kelly Deng for "Macrophage-stimulating protein/RON (MST1R) sensitivity underlies the pathogenesis of premenstrual dysphoric disorder: potential for novel pharmacological interventions via transcriptomic imputation."

Harrison High School:

Reese Potash for "Lack of School Engagement as a Mediator between Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Juvenile Offending."

Yorktown High School:

Chinmayi Goyal for "MyoAssist: An Innovative AI-Based, User-Driven Exoskeletal Assistive Control System for Individuals with Movement Disabilities."

Makayla Winslow for "Transglutaminase as a novel mediator of dopamine toxicity in Parkinson's disease."

