These Westchester School Districts Holding Early Dismissal, Cancelled Afterschool Activities

Westchester County:
Peekskill City School District, dismissing one hour early
Lakeland Central School District, dismissing one hour early
Hendrick Hudson School District, dismissing one hour early
North Salem Central School District, dismissing one hour early
Yorktown Central School District, dismissing one hour early
Bedford Central School District, dismissing one hour early
Somers Central School District, dismissing one hour early
Chappaqua Central School District, dismissing one hour early
Ossining Union Free School District, canceling all afterschool activities
Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District, dismissing one hour early
Valhalla Union Free School District, canceling all afterschool activities
Byram Hills Central School District, canceling all afterschool activities
Union Free School District of the Tarrytowns, canceling all afterschool activities
Mount Pleasant Central School District, canceling all afterschool activities
Putnam County:
Garrison Union Free School District, dismissing one hour early
Putnam Valley Central School District, dismissing one hour early
Brewster Central School District, dismissing two hours early
Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES, dismissing one hour early
Carmel Central School District, dismissing one hour early
Mahopac Central School District, dismissing one hour early
Haldane Central School District, dismissing one hour early
