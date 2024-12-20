Overcast 34°

These Westchester School Districts Holding Early Dismissal, Cancelled Afterschool Activities

The following school districts have scheduled early dismissals and canceled afterschool activities on Friday, Dec. 20 as snowy conditions prepare to blanket the region. 

School bus

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Austin Pacheco
Westchester County: 

Peekskill City School District, dismissing one hour early

Lakeland Central School District, dismissing one hour early

Hendrick Hudson School District, dismissing one hour early

North Salem Central School District, dismissing one hour early

Yorktown Central School District, dismissing one hour early

Bedford Central School District, dismissing one hour early

Somers Central School District, dismissing one hour early

Chappaqua Central School District, dismissing one hour early

Ossining Union Free School District, canceling all afterschool activities

Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District, dismissing one hour early

Valhalla Union Free School District, canceling all afterschool activities

Byram Hills Central School District, canceling all afterschool activities

Union Free School District of the Tarrytowns, canceling all afterschool activities

Mount Pleasant Central School District, canceling all afterschool activities

Putnam County: 

Garrison Union Free School District, dismissing one hour early

Putnam Valley Central School District, dismissing one hour early

Brewster Central School District, dismissing two hours early

Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES, dismissing one hour early

Carmel Central School District, dismissing one hour early

Mahopac Central School District, dismissing one hour early

Haldane Central School District, dismissing one hour early

