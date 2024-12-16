Light Rain Fog 38°

New Update: These Westchester School Districts Are On Delayed Starts

The following school districts have scheduled closures and delayed starts on Monday, Dec. 16 as a result of wintry conditions:

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Austin Pacheco
Daily Voice

Westchester County

Bedford Central School District, two-hour delay

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Byram Hills Central School District, two-hour delay

Chappaqua Central School District,  two-hour delay

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Hendrick Hudson School District, closed for students, employees on two-hour delay (updated)

Lakeland Central School District, three-hour delay

Katonah Lewisboro School District, two-hour delay 

Mount Pleasant Central School District, two-hour delay

North Salem Central School District, three-hour delay

Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Peekskill City School District, three-hour delay

Pleasantville Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, two-hour delay

Somers Central School District, three-hour delay (updated)

Valhalla Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Yorktown Central School District, three-hour delay

Putnam County

Brewster Central School District, two-hour delay

Carmel Central School District, closed (updated)

Mahopac Central School District, three-hour delay

Putnam Valley Central School District, three-hour delay

Rockland County

Clarkstown Central School District, two-hour delay

East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay

Nyack Public Schools, two-hour delay

Suffern Central School District, two-hour delay

Dutchess County

Arlington Central School District, two-hour delay

Dover Union Free School District, three-hour delay

Beacon City School District, two-hour delay

Hyde Park Central School District, two-hour delay

Millbrook Central School District,  two-hour delay

Pawling Central School District, two-hour delay

Poughkeepsie City School District, two-hour delay

Red Hook Central School District, two-hour delay

Rhinebeck Central School District, two-hour delay

Wappingers Central School District, two-hour delay

Webutuck Central School District, three-hour delay

Orange County

Chester Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Florida Union Free School District, closed (updated)

Greenwood Lake School District, two-hour delay

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District, closed

Middletown School District, two-hour delay

Minisink Valley Central School District, closed (updated)

Warwick Valley Central School District, closed (updated)

Washingtonville Central School District, closed

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

