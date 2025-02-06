These Westchester School Districts Are Closed, On Delayed Starts

Westchester County
Bedford Central School District, closed
Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, closed
Byram Hills Central School District, three-hour delay
Chappaqua Central School District, closed
Croton-Harmon Union Free School District, closed
Dobbs Ferry School District, two-hour delay
Eastchester Union Free School District, closed
Elmsford Union Free School District, closed
Greenburgh Central School District, two-hour delay
Harrison Central School District, closed
Hendrick Hudson School District, closed
Lakeland Central School District, closed
Katonah Lewisboro School District, closed
Mount Pleasant Central School District, closed (updated)
Mount Vernon City School District, two-hour delay
North Salem Central School District, closed
Ossining Union Free School District, closed
Peekskill City School District, closed
Pleasantville Union Free School District, closed
Pocantico Hills School District, closed
Port Chester Public School District, closed
Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, two-hour delay
Somers Central School District, closed
Valhalla Union Free School District, two-hour delay
White Plains Public School District, closed
Yonkers Public Schools, two-hour delay
Yorktown Central School District, closed
BOCES Putnam-Northern Westchester, closed
BOCES Southern Westchester, closed
Putnam County
Brewster Central School District, closed
Carmel Central School District, closed
Haldane Central School District, closed
Mahopac Central School District, closed
Putnam Valley Central School District, closed
Rockland County
Clarkstown Central School District, two-hour delay
East Ramapo Central School District, remote learning
Nyack Public Schools, two-hour delay
Suffern Central School District, two-hour delay
Dutchess County
Beacon City School District, closed
Dover Union Free School District, closed
Hyde Park Central School District, closed
Millbrook Central School District, closed
Pawling Central School District, closed
Poughkeepsie City School District, closed
Red Hook Central School District, closed
Rhinebeck Central School District, closed
Wappingers Central School District, closed
Webutuck Central School District, two-hour delay
Orange County
Chester Union Free School District, closed
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, closed
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District, closed
Middletown School District, closed
Minisink Valley Central School District, closed
Warwick Valley Central School District, closed
Washingtonville Central School District, closed
