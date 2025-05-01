These Film Productions Helped Pump $924M Into Westchester's Economy In 2024

Westchester's film and television sector generated a whopping $924.2 million in economic impact in 2024, according to a new report released by County Executive Ken Jenkins at the county’s annual “Future of Film in Westchester” event on Wednesday, April 30.

The report, unveiled by the Westchester County Office of Tourism and Film, shows that despite national production slowdowns following last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, Westchester’s film boom came roaring back, supporting over 3,100 jobs and producing $261.6 million in wages.

"Our film and television sector is not just thriving, it’s driving real economic growth and opportunities for our communities," Jenkins said, adding that the county has "firmly established itself as a premier destination for production."

What’s Filming In Westchester?

From riverfronts to courthouses, Westchester continues to serve as the backdrop for dozens of major TV shows and films. Recent hits filmed in the county include:

“The Equalizer” (CBS);

“Elsbeth” (CBS):

“FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS);

“Law & Order” (NBC);

“The Gilded Age” (HBO);

“Poker Face” (Peacock);

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (Starz);

“Severance” (Apple TV+);

“Your Friends & Neighbors” (Apple TV+);

“Zero Day” (Netflix);

"The Penguin" (HBO).

In total, Westchester hosted 1,372 production days in 2024, generating $2.6 million in sales tax, $3.2 million in lodging-related tax revenue, and $1.8 million in location and permit fees.

Jobs, Local Growth

The local film boom also meant jobs, according to county officials. The number of positions tied to the industry grew by 51 percent, with 1,339 jobs directly linked to production work. Crews didn’t just film in the county but also stayed in local hotels, ate at local restaurants, and rented equipment from local vendors.

Sean Meade, General Manager of Cambria Hotel in White Plains, said Westchester hotels have become “home base for cast and crew” and even serve as filming locations themselves.

Westchester's versatility and film-friendly infrastructure make it a filmmaker’s dream. Thomas Kelly, producer of Netflix's "The Get Down" and CBS's "Blue Bloods," called Westchester “creatively inspiring” and rich with different settings for filming.

"It’s also amazing how many different settings the County can stand in for. The locations are rich, the support is strong, and the working experience is always top-notch," Kelly said.

Bill Carraro, Executive Producer of HBO's "The Penguin," also praised the county's variety: "There are few places with the diversity of environments that Westchester has to offer; from urban to rural locations, a broad range of suburban neighborhoods, beautiful beaches, stunning riverfront properties, lakes, woodlands, state and local parks, university campuses, government buildings, airports, in addition to production stages, all minutes from New York City."

