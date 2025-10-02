'Surge In Hateful Incidents' In Westchester Prompts New Hate Crimes Advisory Board, DA Says

On Monday, Sept. 29, the DA’s Office held the inaugural meeting of its new Hate Crimes Advisory Board, a 13-member panel that will meet quarterly with prosecutors to share concerns and track hate-related trends across the county.

Cacace said the creation of the board fulfills a campaign promise and comes at a critical moment.

"The surge in hateful incidents over the past several years has alarmed all of us in this county, but it has especially concerned those who bear a disproportionate share of the hate dispensed by violent offenders," Cacace said, continuing, "I look forward to getting this necessary work done."

Members of the board, who volunteer their time, represent a broad range of communities across Westchester, including advocates for LGBTQ rights, Jewish and Muslim leaders, disability advocates, civil rights attorneys, and criminal justice reformers.

Among them are longtime Yonkers human rights leader Michael Sabatino, Pleasantville disability advocate Maureen “Moe” Blackmore, retired probation officer and Greenburgh community leader Awilda Alvarado, and White Plains Councilmember Justin Brasch.

Other members include civil rights attorney Mayo Bartlett, Peekskill-area Islamic community leader Zead Ramadan, Youth Shelter Program of Westchester director Joanne Dunn, and Yorktown High School senior Talia Pierson, who founded a nonprofit, Lights of Tomorrow, dedicated to combating antisemitism.

The board will provide real-time input from their communities, giving the DA’s Hate Crimes Unit a direct line to those most impacted by bias and bigotry.

"I am grateful to the members who have volunteered their time to help make Westchester a safer place for all of its residents," Cacace said.

