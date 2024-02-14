Support Pours In After Fire Leaves White Plains Home Uninhabitable, Injures Family Cat

The blaze happened on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 4 at a White Plains residence located on Hall Avenue, according to White Plains fire officials.

Arriving crews discovered that the fire began in the basement and had spread to the first and second floors. Firefighters were able to stop flames from reaching the attic and knocked the blaze out without any injuries, officials said.

In the weeks since the fire though, the impacted family, which is no longer able to live in the home, has started a GoFundMe fundraiser page to collect donations to help them rebuild.

According to the fundraiser's organizer, Diana Quispe, the family was not home at the time of the fire. However, their cat, Luna, was in the residence and suffered from smoke inhalation during the ordeal.

Upon hearing about the blaze, one of the family members was able to rush home to rescue Luna. He found her lying on the lawn while foaming at the mouth and struggling to breathe, Quispe wrote on the fundraiser page.

Luna was then rushed to an animal hospital, where she is now recovering.

"Our home of 13 years is no longer habitable and we are trying our best to figure things out. Any donation is greatly appreciated," Quispe wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "We just want to make sure Luna makes a full recovery."

Those wishing to donate to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

