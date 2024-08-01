Stop & Shop Issues New Guidance To Customers After Massive Boar's Head Deli Meat Recall Expands

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall expansion includes 71 products produced between Friday, May 10, and Monday, July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names.

The products, all made at Boar's Head's facility in Jarratt, Virginia, have “sell by” dates ranging from 29 July 2024 to 17 Oct. 24.

The products shipped to retailers bear the establishment number “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

Stop & Shop said on Tuesday, July 30 that it is "encouraging customers who purchased any in-store sliced deli meats and cheese products" prior to July 30, "to discard them due to the risk of cross-contamination.

"This applies to products purchased both online and in-store, as both are handled in-store delis. Any deli item purchased before July 30 is eligible for a full refund."

The company said that if you purchased a product at a Stop & Shop, you can visit the store for a refund.

If you purchased a product online for pick-up or delivery, contact customer care for a refund at 1-800-767-7772.

Stop & Shop has over 400 stores in downstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.