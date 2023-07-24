Fair 69°

SHARE

Spotty Storms Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

Spotty storms will return to the region to start the workweek followed by a big change in the weather pattern that could bring the hottest days of the year.

It will be warm on Monday, July 24 with a chance for scattered storms. The storm chance will be more widespread on Tuesday, July 25.
It will be warm on Monday, July 24 with a chance for scattered storms. The storm chance will be more widespread on Tuesday, July 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The potential for a heat wave -- defined as three or more consecutive days with a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher -- could last from Wednesday, July 26 through the end of the week.
The potential for a heat wave -- defined as three or more consecutive days with a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher -- could last from Wednesday, July 26 through the end of the week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

High temperatures on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25 will be in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies each day, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a slight chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms on Monday.

On Tuesday, storm activity will be more widespread and will be mainly in the afternoon.

Then the big change arrives as dangerous extreme heat from the Midwest will start to spread East, with the potential for a heat wave, which is defined as three straight days in which the high temperature hits 90 degrees or higher.

High temperatures on Wednesday, July 26 will climb to around 90 degrees or slightly higher with sunny skies.

Thursday, July 27 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 90s.

Friday, July 28 could be the warmest day of the week -- and the year -- as the high temperature climbs into the mid-90s with partly sunny skies. Possible storms in the afternoon and evening could cool things off a bit

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE