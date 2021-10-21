New York High School Athletes Can Now Profit Off Name, Image, Likeness

High school student-athletes in New York who make a name for themselves can now profit off it.

At its quarterly Executive Committee meeting, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced that it has revised its rule regarding amateur athletes statewide, and that student-athletes can now profit off their name, image, or likeness.

The move comes after an NCAA ruling over the summer allowing college athletes to similarly cash in.

NYSPHSAA said that student-athletes can “participate in commercial endorsements provided there is no school team, school, section or NYSPHSAA affiliation.”

Under the new rule, student-athletes who are able to secure endorsements cannot appear in their school uniform in any endorsement, and logos of select schools, sections, or NYSPHSAA can be a part of any ad.

Any student-athlete who violates the mandates set forth by NYSPHSAA can have their amateur status forfeited.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.