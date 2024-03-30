Solar Eclipse: Heavy Traffic Likely In Parts Of State As Tourists Pour Into NY, Hochul Warns

In an announcement made on Monday, March 25, two weeks before the historic eclipse on Monday, April 8, Hochul said the state is in the process of preparing for the event to ensure residents and tourists have a "safe and memorable" viewing experience, mainly in the western part of the state where the event is expected to be the most visible.

On the day of the eclipse, between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., the moon will pass between the earth and the sun and completely block out sunlight, completely turning day into night for 1 and a half to 3 and a half minutes in the zone of totality, which is in the western and northern parts of New York state.

The state's preparation process began as far back as October 2022, when Hochul convened an Interagency Task Force that has been collaborating for 17 months to make sure the event stays safe for travelers.

According to Hochul, residents and tourists should be ready for heavy traffic, which state agencies are currently preparing for.

"The April 8 eclipse is a once in a generation experience, and there’s no better place to view it than in our beautiful state," Hochul said, adding, "New York is ready to welcome millions of visitors, and my administration has been working hard to ensure everyone in the path of the eclipse can safely enjoy this rare event. I encourage anyone traveling for this experience to plan on arriving early to their destination and staying late to enjoy all of what our state has to offer."

To help manage the increased traffic, the state Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority will increase staffing and patrols for maintenance. Construction and temporary lane closures will also be suspended to help traffic flow.

Vehicles will also not be allowed to park on the shoulder of highways to view the eclipse, Hochul said.

"The Department of Transportation will have crews and resources out in force to help people get where they need to go before, during, and after the eclipse," said Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

Dominguez continued, "But everybody needs to do their part and that means planning ahead. We urge everyone to arrive at their destinations early, stay later, avoid parking on the side of the road and, above all, be patient. A lot of people will be on the roads and it’s up to each of us to keep safety top of mind so everyone can enjoy this natural wonder."

In addition to traffic preparations, the state has also launched an effort to distribute eclipse glasses at 30 locations within New York. According to officials, there is only a limited supply of eye protection, though.

A list of these 30 locations can be viewed by clicking here.

To help provide travelers with information about the various areas of the state within the path of totality, the state has also put together a multi-platform “Come for the Eclipse, Stay for New York” campaign. The campaign's website can be viewed by clicking here.

