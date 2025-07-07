Snack Wrap Comeback: McDonald’s Beloved Favorite Returns to Westchester

After nearly a decade of clamoring from customers nationwide, McDonald’s is officially bringing back its beloved Snack Wrap to menus across the country, including right here in Westchester County.

The item, which was discontinued in 2016, makes its long-anticipated return on Wednesday, July 10, at participating locations — and this time, McDonald’s says, it’s here to stay.

Driven by relentless fan demand through social media, petitions, and loyal nostalgia, the Snack Wrap revival features two bold new flavor options:

Spicy Snack Wrap: Featuring a habanero kick inspired by the popular Spicy McCrispy sandwich;

Ranch Snack Wrap: Packed with smooth, savory ranch flavor with hints of garlic and onion.

Both wraps feature McDonald’s new McCrispy Strips with all-white meat chicken topped with shredded lettuce and cheese, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Customers can order Snack Wraps à la carte or as part of a combo meal, which includes two wraps, medium fries, and a drink.

“We’re excited to bring back the Snack Wrap as long as fans keep enjoying it at McDonald’s,” a company spokesperson said.

