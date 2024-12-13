Shake Shack Offers Free Burgers With Purchase During Holiday Promotion

The “Holiday Burger Blitz” will run from Monday, Dec. 16, to Tuesday, Dec. 24, providing customers with a free burger each day when they spend a minimum of $10 and use the code BURGERBLITZ at checkout.

The promotion features a different burger each day, including popular items like the ShackBurger, SmokeShack, and Avocado Bacon Burger. The schedule for the free offerings is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 16: ShackBurger

Tuesday, Dec. 17: SmokeShack

Wednesday, Dec. 18: Avocado Bacon Burger

Thursday, Dec. 19: Cheeseburger

Friday, Dec. 20: Black Truffle Burger

Saturday, Dec. 21: Bacon Cheeseburger

Sunday, Dec. 22: Avocado Bacon Burger

Monday, Dec. 23: SmokeShack

Tuesday, Dec. 24: ShackBurger

The free burgers are limited to single orders and require a $10 minimum purchase. The offer is valid at participating Shake Shack locations.

For more details and terms, customers can visit Shake Shack’s website or contact their local restaurant. The promotion will conclude on Christmas Eve.

