Mostly Cloudy 89°

SHARE

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect For Westchester

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for much of the region.

A radar image of the region at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 showing severe storms (marked in red) moving from west to east.

A radar image of the region at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 showing severe storms (marked in red) moving from west to east.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The watch, issued Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3, lasts until 9 p.m.

In New York, the watch covers the following areas:

  • Westchester
  • Rockland
  • Orange
  • Putnam
  • Nassau
  • New York City

In Connecticut, the watch is now in effect for Fairfield County only.

At 3:45 p.m., severe storms are tracking from west to east on radar. (See the image above.)

Te National Weather Service says 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are possible.

Torrential rainfall and ontinuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with the system. 

"Expect wind damage to trees and power lines," the weather service noted, adding:

"Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE