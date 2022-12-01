Contact Us
Schools

Westchester School District Placed In Lockout Due To Anonymous Threat

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Port Chester school officials will review safety procedures in the wake of the Newtown shootings.
A school district in Westchester was placed into a temporary lockout and closed its campuses due to an anonymous threat that was called in to an area elementary school.

The Port Chester School District announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12 that all schools were placed in a lockout “until further notice” due to an anonymous threat that was called in to the Park Avenue Elementary School.

Officials said that all outside activities were moved inside the building, while normal school operations continued.

“All students are safe and accounted for,” officials said, noting that “the campus is temporarily closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.”

Any non-emergency visits to the building is suspended until the lockout is lifted.

More information is expected to be released by the district on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

