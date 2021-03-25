Westchester School District Alerts Community Of Masturbating Man In Intersection

A student headed to school in Westchester reported to officials that he observed a man in a car masturbating near the building, the district announced.

The Mamaroneck School District issued a notice to the community that a student walking to Hommocks Middle School at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 advising that a student saw a man in a white car masturbating near the intersection of Boston Post Road and Hommocks Road.

Police were notified by the district, though officers who canvassed the area did not find the vehicle in question on school property.

District officials said that they will be monitoring the school campus and the surrounding area alongside police.

“We encourage everyone to remain diligent of their surroundings and want to remind students, staff, and parents of the importance of reporting suspicious incidents and working together to keep our community safe.”

