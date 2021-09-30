Westchester School Closed By NY State Looking To Reopen

A Westchester school that was forced to switch to its remote learning model amid construction concerns is looking to reopen as soon as next week as it awaits approval from the state.

The Blind Brook School District in Rye was forced to temporarily close the Ridge Street Elementary School by the state Department of Education in early September, much to the disappointment of parents, students, and staff.

During a town hall meeting this week, school officials said that they were hopeful that students could return to the building by next week as they await state inspections that were scheduled for the end of the week.

If approved by the state during the inspection, two dozen classrooms will be accessible at Ridge Street Elementary, permitting enough space to allow for in-person learning again.

The school was forced to close in early September as the building underwent a massive renovation project that caused safety concerns, including non-working fire alarms, sprinkler systems, and ongoing construction.

The district was also charged with “using space for instruction without appropriate inspections and other approvals.”

If approved, students could be back in the classroom as soon as Monday, Sept. 4, or Tuesday, Sept. 5. The district also submitted a proposal to temporarily move fifth-grade students to the middle/high school building to continue in-person learning.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding as we all work tirelessly to put these difficult times behind us and move this district forward," interim Schools Superintendent Colin Byrne wrote in a message to the community this week.

"The board and district administration, teachers, and staff acknowledge and appreciate the sacrifices that all of you have made, and we will not rest until we return to the quality of in-person education for all Blind Brook students that you rightfully demand."

