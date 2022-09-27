These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says

The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York.

The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.

Westchester County led the way among regional selections, with Scarsdale High School No. 1 in the Hudson Valley and No. 13 in the state. View Niche's profile of the school here.

Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua was the next-highest school in the region, ranking at No. 17 statewide.

Also making the Top 25 from the region are:

Pelham Memorial High School , No. 21

, No. 21 Rye High School , No. 23

, No. 23 Byram Hills High School in Armonk, No. 24

Click here to view the complete statewide rankings by Niche.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.