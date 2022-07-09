These Hudson Valley Colleges Rank Among Nation's 50 Most Expensive

A ranking of the most expensive colleges in the United States includes several schools in the Hudson Valley, according to a report from CBS News.
The news outlet shared a report on March 10 of the 50 most expensive colleges in the United States.
Vassar College, located in Poughkeepsie, was the most expensive of the New York colleges that made the list, ranking 12th due to its tuition of about $76,000 annually.
The following New York colleges were also included in the list:
- Bard College, Annandale-On-Hudson, 15th
- Barnard College, New York City, 22nd
- University of Rochester 24th
- Cornell University, Ithaca, 25th
- Colgate University, Hamilton, 28th
- Fordham University, New York City, 32nd
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Geneva, 36th
- New York University, New York City, 43rd
- Union College, Schenectady, 45th
- St. Lawrence University, Canton, 48th
