School Board President In Westchester Fired Over Facebook Posts

A school board president in Westchester has been ousted following a months-long scandal over racially charged social media posts that appeared on his account.

The Port Chester Board of Education voted 3 to 1 this week to remove its president, Tom Corbia, with only Trustee Anne Capeci voting to keep him in his position.

Earlier this year, the School Board announced that they were adopting official misconduct charges against Corbia, though the specifics were confidential following inappropriate posts that were posted on his account.

Corbia has vehemently denied making the Facebook posts, claiming repeatedly that his account had been hacked.

“We understand that not everyone in the community will agree with their decision, and be happy with the outcome," a statement from the Board said. "However, the board determined based upon the evidence presented that this decision was the right outcome.”

Corbia was a longtime educator in Port Chester, teaching and coaching for several decades before retiring from the classroom in 2011. He was first elected to the School Board in 2012.

"I don't disagree with everything in the findings but it certainly doesn't warrant removal from this board," Capeci said during the meeting. "When you compare Mr. Corbia's past record in the district as a teacher, as coach, as a community activist and member working with children. I cannot vote for this resolution."

According to multiple reports, the post in question that got Corbia in hot water said: “I’m selling my white privilege card. It's just over 77 years old and it hasn't done a damn thing for me.

“No inheritance, no free college, no free food, no free housing, etc. I may even be willing to do an even trade for a race card. Those seem way more useful and more widely accepted. Interested? Contact me on my non-obama (sic) cell phone that I have to pay for every month. Serious inquiries only.”

A comment with Corbia’s name appeared under it that read “You are the (expletive) best and whoever doesn’t like that post, well they know what they can do.”

Corbia was also implicated for sharing a different post from his Facebook account earlier this year that read “Illegal immigrants sent $56 billion in pure cash to their home countries last year alone.

“That’s after their kids enjoyed free education, free lunches, and free medical care paid for by you.”

It is unclear whether someone will be appointed to complete Corbia’s term on the Board, which expires in 2023.

