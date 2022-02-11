Longtime Schools Superintendent In Westchester To Retire

A longtime educator in the Hudson Valley announced that he will be retiring after serving decades helping students in Westchester.

Bronxville Schools Superintendent Roy Montesano announced that he will be retiring, effective as of Jan. 1, 2023 after five years at the district, prompting an extensive nationwide search for his successor.

Before coming to Bronxville, Montesano also served as superintendent of the Hastings-on-Hudson School District and the Ramsey Public School District in New Jersey, where he was honored as the Superintendent of the Year there.

In total, Montesano has served as a superintendent for three decades.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve as Bronxville’s School Superintendent for the past five years,” Montesano said. "I will be forever grateful to the community for the support and cooperation especially during this most difficult time.

“Bronxville is a special place where I have been privileged to end my career in public education after 42 plus years.”

The Board of Education is expected to accept his resignation at its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at which point they will discuss appointing an educational leadership search firm to work with the trustees to identify a proper candidate to take his place, they said.

“We are thankful for his leadership, wisdom, dedication to education and his care for our children,” the Bronxville Board of Education trustees wrote in a message to the community. “His leadership was all the more apparent as he guided our district through the COVID pandemic and made our school a national model.

“(Montesano’s) strong and steady leadership is reflected in the strength of our school,” they said. “Identifying the next superintendent for our school district, a vital part of our community, is paramount.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.